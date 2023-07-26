It was at once heartwarming and alarming to witness the crowd attending the library meeting last Thursday. Kudos to the library board members and librarians who remained calm and steadfast in maintaining autonomy and discretion and freedom of speech, thereby upholding the well-established public library system already in place.
Librarians must not be forced to walk a tightrope by would-be censors. It should and must be the job of parents to decide what their child may read - isn’t this “parents’ rights” in action?
In this comment section, we are asked to "Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language." But yet, there are those who think "obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language" is perfectly fine for our children to read. Why are some okay with sexual grooming material for kids?
