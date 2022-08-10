Salmon River JSD 242 levy, which is normally held in May, was postponed due to a clerical mathematical printed error on the ballot. Nothing has changed, the need for funds is still there. State and federal funding is short – period, this is local funding. The Riggins area has supported this levy for 16 years as our own district with upward of 70% in favor, several years more than 80%!
Our school board has handled several issues on sensitive topics to the best of their ability, added and revised current policies after the community and parents brought it to their attention that there were concerns. Our library/administration has made some changes and is implementing the ability for parents to place restrictions on their kids’ access. The school board wants community input; they are here to serve.
We hope all the new folks to the area realize our community that drew them here is fantastic because of the support it gives; let’s keep it that way! It’s different here, we support fundraisers (a lot of them), local small businesses, families in need, family tragedies, and we pass levies! Our staff has a very low turnover rate; we have an amazing staff. New administration changes have some new, clearer goals for the district.
I have had kids in this school for more than 17 years and my husband and I both graduated from Salmon River High. We love and support our school 100%. We thank you for supporting our school and in turn keeping a thriving school going keeps a thriving community.
Facts: 100% of this levy stays in our Riggins schools; it replaces last year’s annual levy. Absentee ballots are available, and you can register to vote at the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The cost is $233 (down from $325) per hundred thousand of the assessed value of your property, minus the homeowner’s exemption.
Go Savages! Vote in favor of the school levy on Aug. 30!
Please, don’t assume plenty will vote and your vote isn’t needed.
