Salmon River JSD 242 levy, which is normally held in May, was postponed due to a clerical mathematical printed error on the ballot. Nothing has changed, the need for funds is still there. State and federal funding is short – period, this is local funding. The Riggins area has supported this levy for 16 years as our own district with upward of 70% in favor, several years more than 80%!

Our school board has handled several issues on sensitive topics to the best of their ability, added and revised current policies after the community and parents brought it to their attention that there were concerns. Our library/administration has made some changes and is implementing the ability for parents to place restrictions on their kids’ access. The school board wants community input; they are here to serve.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments