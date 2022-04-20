Our teachers, administration and kids are amazing and deserve our support and give them the best tools our district can offer for a chance to succeed. Facts are still the same, almost all state/federal funding comes with restrictions, and we need unrestricted funds to fill in the gaps. We offered several programs and extracurricular activities that are not funded. The Riggins area has supported this levy for 16 years as our own district with upward of 70% in favor, several years more than 80%!
In recent letters and posts, false information has been circulating. Our school is not teaching any sort of sexuality curriculum on either campus. This topic arose due to a couple of library books that were discovered that had inappropriate topics for age groups. Policies are in place to remove and prevent books like these now. Our school board has handled every issue on these topics to the best of its ability, adding and revising current policies.
We hope all the new folks to the area realize our community that drew them here is fantastic because of the support it gives, let’s keep it that way! It’s different here, we support fundraisers (a lot of them), local small businesses, families in need, and we pass levies! Riggins has produced some fine adults into society that we are incredibly proud of!
I have had kids in this school for more than 16 years, and my husband and I both graduated from Salmon River High, we love and support our school 100%. I thank you for supporting my kids’ school!
A few more facts: 100% of this levy stays in our Riggins Schools, this is not an additional levy – it replaces last year’s annual levy. Your vote is important, you can register to vote at the polls on May 17. It will cost $2.33 (down from $3.25) per thousand of the assessed value of your property, minus the homeowner’s exemption.
Go, Savages! And vote yes for the school levy!
Tracie Pottenger (levy committee)
Riggins
