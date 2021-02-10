Herd immunity is our goal to get the Covid-19 virus under control. We know this works as evidenced by the control of measles, mumps, rubella and polio. For hundreds of years, humans have relied on herd immunity to survive various pandemics like the 1918 Spanish Flu. Herd immunity comes with a price tag, however. Our Native American brothers and sisters lost 90 percent of their population to viruses they had never been exposed to until the Europeans settled in the United States. The remaining 10 percent acquired herd immunity, but with great sacrifice. (Diamond: Guns, Germs and Steel)
Fast forward to 2020 and the Covid 19 virus. Healthcare Finance quotes the cost of caring for a Covid-19 hospitalization is $17,000 to $24,000 with insurance and $51,000 to $78,000 without insurance, based on age. If we allow the virus to infect people until herd immunity is attained, the cost of hospitalization and death will be astronomical.
Now let us assume that we use the current science to attain herd immunity. Vaccines can give us immunity for an average of $50 for the two injections, far less than the thousands it costs to attain immunity through contracting the disease. The vaccine not only protects the recipient, but also your neighbors. Fiscal responsibility obviously does not come with trying to attain herd immunity the natural way.
History has provided us a path to follow to beat this virus, but only if the “herd mentality” follows the scientific leaders’ recommendations of masking, isolation and vaccination. Only then can we become fiscally responsible and control the virus.
Thomas Overly
Grangeville
