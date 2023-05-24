Just the opposite, as seems to be the case with those of her kind these days. Ms. Rambo [Free Press letter, May 17] and others, by not speaking up at the hearing when the Milner Trail was actually validated, but waiting to submit a one-page petition without any actual alternative route given, then talking for more than an hour with 20-plus exhibits, wasted everybody’s time and money.

Had the Pathfinders had this barrage of information in advance they could have responded in a reasonable way.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.