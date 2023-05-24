Just the opposite, as seems to be the case with those of her kind these days. Ms. Rambo [Free Press letter, May 17] and others, by not speaking up at the hearing when the Milner Trail was actually validated, but waiting to submit a one-page petition without any actual alternative route given, then talking for more than an hour with 20-plus exhibits, wasted everybody’s time and money.
Had the Pathfinders had this barrage of information in advance they could have responded in a reasonable way.
Ruling was ‘if’ a direct route around private property, “a suitable, alternative legal right of way can be established,” a few feet, for instance, was feasible, that would be good for all.
The Rambo petition proposes existing government roads many miles around as an alternative to the Milner Trail. This completely guts the purpose of the validation. The federal government can close its roads at any time. This is the very heart of validation, of existing public rights of way.
Commissioner Skip Brandt has added to this debacle by promoting private property owners to petition for vacation. Commissioners validated the Milner Trail; it is legally now public and the county has control over it. Brandt is encouraging private property owners to take portions of the trail away from the county (public) and give it to the federal government. The very position Brandt says he is opposed to – government intervention. You really can’t make this up.
Still time to submit comments and testify at the next hearing sometime in July.
