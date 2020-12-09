Patriotism can often seem like a lot of talk. We talk about rights and freedoms. We talk about our flag and how it should be treated. We talk about the selfless deeds of our ancestors and the Greatest Generation—our citizens who sacrificed so much, including their lives, to fight against global tyranny. And those who served in wars that followed WWII, we applaud their self-sacrificing deeds despite the inherent economic interest of the powers that be. We talk about protecting our government from corruption. We talk about equality. We talk about ourselves when we don’t think we are up to snuff in the patriotism department. We talk and we talk and we talk and talk and talk.
It’s time to take action again. When the U.S. became a participant in WWII, so did the citizenry. Patriotism meant action during WWII whether you fought hand-to-hand in the South Pacific, planted a victory garden, rationed sugar, flew bombing missions over Germany, or like Rosy, riveted our planes together. Our very freedom was at stake. The support on the home front was absolute. No monotonous talk of patriotism. We Americans embodied freedom beyond simple flag-waving and lip service.
Now, in 2020, we citizens of the United States of America face perhaps our greatest crisis in history. Again. COVID-19. In just nine months, the U.S. has experienced three times the U.S. casualties we endured in our 18 years in Vietnam. We are experiencing a 9/11 loss of life nearly every day.
Oh, how we came together in crisis—in war, against terrorism. Do you remember that camaraderie? That sense of wholeness?
The time for monotonous talk is over. Patriotic action is required. If you care for your country’s people, for its economy, for its freedom, you will follow the very simple guidelines of masking, distancing and hand washing; a sacrifice so small compared to that of our veterans, of our Greatest Generation and those who came before and after. That’s the patriotic action we require now as Americans, respectful of each other, rooting for us, calmly moving toward victory. Together. Again.
Benjamin McLean
Grangeville
