After reading some of the comments recently in the Idaho County Free Press calling for an additional audit of Mountain View School district and opposition to any supplemental levies this spring, I wanted to add my two bits.
For those of you opposed to higher property taxes to pay for schools – I’m with you. The Idaho Constitution clearly states it’s the responsibility of the Idaho Legislature to adequately fund public schools and there was a lengthy court case about 25 years ago which affirmed that. Unfortunately, the legislature has not fully stepped up to the plate. There continue to be stark inconsistencies and inequality in public school funding in this state. It is no fun living in a small, rural district where patrons have to tax themselves just to pay for the essentials, not to mention anything extra.
When my kids were in school, we parents had to hold major fund-raisers to pay for sports. Some extracurriculars were dropped. It was heartbreaking. The only saving grace was that this district had some of the finest teachers in Idaho, who made sure their students were as well-educated as possible and could compete in college or other fields out of high school.
Nobody likes to pay higher taxes. But paying for education is probably the best investment in the present and the future anybody could make, whether or not you have children in school. Kids these days have to learn things that didn’t even exist when you and I were in school. And teachers need to be paid competitive wages or we’ll lose them to other states or other professions.
It is essential that we do the best we can for our young people and our educators. And we must continue to pressure our state representatives to fulfill their responsibility to adequately fund all public schools in Idaho. In the meantime, bring your concerns to the school board and voice your opinions. But please keep an open mind and an open heart to any proposal this spring for a supplemental levy for our schools.
Kathryn M. Hedberg
Grangeville
