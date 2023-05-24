Last week, in Grangeville, on Main Street near the hospital, the Grangeville PD gave a driver a ticket. What did the driver do - or not do - they did not “Yield to a Pedestrian.” That’s right. The pedestrian had the “right of way,” and that is the law here in Idaho. So, remember the next time you see someone crossing the street - they have the right of way, and you need to stop and give it to them.
Patricia Menough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.