I don’t know where to begin. The world situation is changing rapidly, but not for the better, that is. Bible prophecy from 2,000 years ago, 2 Timothy, chapter 3 says: “v1 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. v2 For men shall be lovers of themselves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, v3 without natural affection, truce breakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, v4 traitors, heady, high minded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God. v5 Having a form of godliness, but denying the power there of: from such, turn away.” (KJV)
Satan, the author of confusion, is stepping up his attacks on Christians, and many people are falling for his lies. Our own government is being deceived by him, and falling into his trap. That only leads to Hades, the lake of fire, described as a dark, hot place with flames.
