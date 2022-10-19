Kaylee! The name is as vibrant and joyful as the impressive young woman who carries it: Kaylee! Peterson is worth our valuable vote as a way to get genuine representation in Congress. Kaylee is as fresh as an Idaho breeze; as solid and settled as her sixth-generation Idaho farming heritage; as industrious and cheerful as a mountain bluebird. She is a Democrat who thinks in bipartisan colors, listens with acuity and attentiveness, speaks with clarity, and welcomes any opportunity to learn and expand her knowledge of issues. She is anxious and extremely qualified to replace the incumbent and restore the respect and important work of the 1st District legislative seat in Washington D.C.
The current office holder is basically a bump-on-a-log who has occupied, but not activated his D.C. space, has not introduced or supported any meaningful legislation… and has a very limited vocabulary – mostly “no.” Mr. Incumbent has refused the opportunity to debate Kaylee in a fair and informative public forum. Too bad. However, Kaylee doesn’t retreat from hard questions and conversations. She welcomes the challenge of finding communal solutions to gnarly problems. We simply can’t go wrong voting for this dynamic wife, mother, student…. and classy congressional candidate.
