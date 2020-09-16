To Linda Jackson, Payette Forest supervisor; subject: Midas Gold Stibnite - Idaho
Who made money in 1849?
Answers: Bank of America, Levi Strauss - overalls, Studebaker – wheelbarrows.
Who can benefit in 2021 by the Midas Stibnite project?
Answers: Government - taxes from Midas; the contractors and employees; permitting - great jobs; equipment - manufacturers, service and repair; vendors - fuel, lubes, tires, and many other supplies; employees - wages, benefits and opportunity to work and learn; Midas - may make some money on this project; Idaho - the reclamation and restoration of an awesome mountain resource.
Please do what you can to expedite this project!
Bryan Mahoney
Grangeville
