In May 2019, Idaho’s Governor Little established a Salmon Work Group to help secure “abundant and sustainable populations of salmon and steelhead for present and future generations.” The 20 diverse stakeholders have thus far met on 18 days, with a report due in December. Meanwhile, Bonneville Power Administration and the Army Corps of Engineers are pushing Northwest states and tribes to extend the Columbia Basin Fish Accords. Signers agree to support all actions these agencies take in managing federal dams throughout the Columbia River basin, including the lower Snake. The fish accords are a bribe for agreeing to a gag order. What happens if Governor Little doesn’t sign the accords? Idaho could then take any position and action it wishes regarding federal management of Idaho’s salmon and steelhead, and the governor’s Salmon Work Group would not be sold out. And the bribe? BPA is required by law to provide funding for salmon/steelhead recovery. Oregon and the Nez Perce Tribe refused to sign earlier accords, but still received funding levels comparable to those of the silenced signers. Governor Little, Idahoans want a voice in salmon recovery at every level. Please don’t sell Idaho’s sovereignty and don’t sell Idaho’s salmon.
Linwood Laughy
Moscow
