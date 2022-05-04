To the beautiful person who stole my 80-year-old friend’s fly rod out of his truck at the Boulder Hole on the South Fork.
If you care to return it, I live at 916 Junction, Grangeville. No questions asked.
If not, we want you to enjoy it and maybe hook a fish on it that’s so big it pulls you in, and hopefully you can’t swim.
Gary Sisk
Grangeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.