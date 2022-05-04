To the beautiful person who stole my 80-year-old friend’s fly rod out of his truck at the Boulder Hole on the South Fork.

If you care to return it, I live at 916 Junction, Grangeville. No questions asked.

If not, we want you to enjoy it and maybe hook a fish on it that’s so big it pulls you in, and hopefully you can’t swim.

Gary Sisk

Grangeville

