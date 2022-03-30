Would whoever took the 6-foot, folding white table for giving away “Free Stuff—Not the Table” (donated by neighborhood folks), alongside 317 N. Meadow Street, in Grangeville, please return it? That table belonged to my late first wife. (We were married 44 years before she was taken by cancer.) Her name, Grace Koehler, is on the underside of the table.
Thank you, in advance.
Steve Koehler
Grangeville
