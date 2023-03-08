It appears to me that the American intelligence community was behind the assassination of J.F.K. It is because of this and other reasons that I am concerned about continuing to try to get to the truth and justice in my case. It is this same aspect of our government that was twice involved in the serious crime of aggravated kidnapping against me, and I think it is certainly plausible that I could be in mortal danger if it looked like the whole truth about my case might come to light.

The driving force behind my unavoidable dissidence has been a matter of personal philosophy concerning spiritual matters contrasting with a philosophy of the state. This circumstance inadvertently ushered me into the intrigue of an international political movement of Christian evangelical origin that has morphed into a left-wing opportunism to contain and control the population. It is this issue that my case exposes, and I believe our government has murdered people in the past over lesser matters than this.

