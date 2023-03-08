It appears to me that the American intelligence community was behind the assassination of J.F.K. It is because of this and other reasons that I am concerned about continuing to try to get to the truth and justice in my case. It is this same aspect of our government that was twice involved in the serious crime of aggravated kidnapping against me, and I think it is certainly plausible that I could be in mortal danger if it looked like the whole truth about my case might come to light.
The driving force behind my unavoidable dissidence has been a matter of personal philosophy concerning spiritual matters contrasting with a philosophy of the state. This circumstance inadvertently ushered me into the intrigue of an international political movement of Christian evangelical origin that has morphed into a left-wing opportunism to contain and control the population. It is this issue that my case exposes, and I believe our government has murdered people in the past over lesser matters than this.
I think people in other aspects of our government, such as Congress, are to some extent personally afraid of the intelligence community. Political assassinations are something that has occurred throughout human history and it would seem that it has happened in recent American history at the highest level.
It may be that, in my case, my current cloistered situation affords me some measure of protection unless I am being unrealistically optimistic. Read my books, “The Perfect Disease” and “Unit 16” at www.safestreetsarts.info and consider opposition to the deep state for the good of Americans everywhere.
inmate, Idaho State Correctional Institution
(Editor’s note: Wood, 56, is currently serving a minimum 30- to maximum 40-year sentence for his 2009 convictions in Idaho County on assault with intent to commit a serious felony on a peace officer with a firearm enhancement, and battery on a police officer. Convictions were on assaults committed in 2007 and 2008 on Idaho County Sheriff’s Office personnel.)
