Are elected officials sometimes more loyal to a political party than to those who elected them? If so, how does this happen? I wonder if it’s because political parties, like the Republican and Democratic parties, are actually private corporate clubs. Later this spring, these private clubs will hold elections known as the “primaries.” This is not a government activity. It’s a private club activity.
I’ve often wondered why our tax dollars are used to support the elections of the CEOs and board members of these private corporate clubs. Would it seem strange to give tax money to elect the CEO and board members of General Mills or Pepsi Corporation? Does it further seem strange we allow private corporate clubs to choose our laws, our judges, and create regulations? If they represent the liberties of individuals who elected them, it’s not an issue per se. But if they are more loyal to their corporate club, to climb the corporate ladder, representative government is replaced by the ‘will’ of corporate clubs.
Consider legislative leadership in Boise. Are legislators told how to vote according to the “will” of the Republican or Democratic private corporate club? Or are legislators reminded to keep their oath of office to represent the people who elected them? Have too many elected officials fallen into the trap of representing a private club for hopeful ‘corporate gains’ instead of representing us?
Scott Perrin
Cottonwood
