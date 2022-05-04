Years ago, I held various elected positions in the distant past. Being involved in politics was an eye-opening experience. This is how it works as you get your ‘feet wet’ in the “profession”. Just after being elected to a particularly prominent position, a “friend” of mine came to me, put his arm around me and said, “Greg, anything you need, give me a call.” That was so cool, even because this guy was from one of the more prominent families in Arizona, who owned lots of gas stations. It was true, anything I needed I got, just a phone call away.
Sometime after my election, when an important vote was coming up and the result basically hinged on how I was going to go, my eyes were opened. My “friend” sat down with me and said he really needed me to vote their way. I told him I couldn’t. This is a hard position to be in. At least until I figured out, he was not truly a friend. He was doing the old political trick of building up favors and calling them in at a crucial time. This is how it works! There are no mentors or friends in politics, just favors being built up. My “friend” was no longer available to help me.
When you are on this wavelength and see particularly conservative politicians put political signs in their yards that do not quite fit with where they had come from in politics remember “friendships”, mentoring, then calling in the favors.
Anyone who does their research can find out Idaho is not the freest state.
To be a freer and much less regulated Idaho (we are not at the top), I would vote for the following in the primary on May 17th: Brenda Bourn for U.S. Senate, Art Macomber for Attorney General, Priscilla Giddings for Lt. Governor, Cindy Carlson for Idaho Senate, Mike Kingsley for Idaho House.
Tear my letter out, put it in your wallet or purse, bring it to the polls!
Greg Heun
Kamiah
Thank you...great letter
