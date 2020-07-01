Unfortunately, Mr. Chmelik [Response to letter, June 17 issue] confabulates the difference between native deleterious (dangerous) animals that live in and around Idaho County, cougars and black bear, that we live with every day and accept as part of daily life. This is starkly different from exotic deleterious (dangerous) animals from Africa and India, including lions, tigers, ligers, leopard….
Mr. Chmelik also noted that animal wildlife sanctuaries operate safely all around the United States, and in Idaho they are licensed under code and allowed to exist. Those of us in the Clearwater area remember the last exotic animals that were caged here. The animals broke out, killed cattle and attempted to kill a saddle horse before the lion was killed by the rancher. That person fled Idaho County and took the animals to Bannock County where those animals again escaped their confines. That county was left with a bill of approximately $200,000 to hunt down and kill them. Jim, being such a “student” of history ought to be aware of the admonition, “Those who refuse to learn from the mistakes of the past are doomed to repeat them.
Idaho Fish and Game and the Idaho Dept. of Agriculture do not think that exotic deleterious big cat farms are a compatible use in Idaho.
The Ringos freely admitted the reason for wanting to move here was the lack of local oversight for their operation.
For the record, you will not find one instance where I advocated for the introduction of wolves. What you will find is that I was one of three people who actually took positive steps to thwart the federal government from their reintroduction. It is possible to make your point, Jim, without the smear.
Steve Didier
Clearwater
