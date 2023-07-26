In the last letter [Free Press July 19], I shared a story which demonstrated the power of sincere, earnest prayer. Here are some more thoughts on that subject. Even if you are not very good at it, God will accept your best effort.
Prayer is a weapon against Satan – Beware how you neglect secret prayer and a study of God’s Word. These are your weapons against him who is striving to hinder your progress heavenward. The first neglect of prayer and Bible study makes easier the second neglect. The first resistance to the Spirit’s pleading prepares the way for the second resistance. Thus, the heart is hardened, and the conscience is seared. — Messages to Young People 96 – Pr 270.3
Prayer breaks the snare of Satan — When we feel the least inclined to commune with Jesus let us pray the most. By so doing we shall break Satan’s snare, the clouds of darkness will disappear, and we shall realize the sweet presence of Jesus. — (Lift Him Up, 372) – Pr 271.1
Prayer prevails against Satan — The prayer of faith is the great strength of the Christian, and will assuredly prevail against Satan. This is why he insinuates that we have no need for prayer. The name of Jesus, our Advocate, he detests; and when we earnestly come to Him for help, Satan’s host is alarmed. It serves his purpose well if we neglect the exercise of prayer, for then his lying wonders are more readily received. — (Testimonies for the Church 1:296) – Pr 271.2
You have nothing to lose, and a lot to gain. So why not try it?
