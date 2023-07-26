In the last letter [Free Press July 19], I shared a story which demonstrated the power of sincere, earnest prayer. Here are some more thoughts on that subject. Even if you are not very good at it, God will accept your best effort.

Prayer is a weapon against Satan – Beware how you neglect secret prayer and a study of God’s Word. These are your weapons against him who is striving to hinder your progress heavenward. The first neglect of prayer and Bible study makes easier the second neglect. The first resistance to the Spirit’s pleading prepares the way for the second resistance. Thus, the heart is hardened, and the conscience is seared. — Messages to Young People 96 – Pr 270.3

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.