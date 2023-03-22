I’m writing in response to the letter titled ‘Stop the nonsense, get back to teaching’ [Free Press issue March 15]. I am responding not as an elder of one of the three churches that refuse to attack our beloved community’s schools and its staff. I am responding as a parent and a child of the Most High God.

To this comment against the churches within Riggins who have independently decided to “love it out of the school district,” I reject the claim the church is not standing to protect our community’s children. If one thinks that the love of Christ isn’t true power, then you don’t know Jesus Christ. It is by the power of the love of Jesus that those who were once spiritually dead are now made spiritually alive in Christ. The Lord sets us free from the bondage of sin and redeems us by the Blood of the Lamb.

