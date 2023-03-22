I’m writing in response to the letter titled ‘Stop the nonsense, get back to teaching’ [Free Press issue March 15]. I am responding not as an elder of one of the three churches that refuse to attack our beloved community’s schools and its staff. I am responding as a parent and a child of the Most High God.
To this comment against the churches within Riggins who have independently decided to “love it out of the school district,” I reject the claim the church is not standing to protect our community’s children. If one thinks that the love of Christ isn’t true power, then you don’t know Jesus Christ. It is by the power of the love of Jesus that those who were once spiritually dead are now made spiritually alive in Christ. The Lord sets us free from the bondage of sin and redeems us by the Blood of the Lamb.
If your conduct isn’t that which is grounded in faith, hope and love, then your witness isn’t reflecting God’s grace and His amazing love. If your witness is causing people to hate the church, the bride of Christ, then you are a wolf the Bible warns the bride about. You are then an enemy of Christ because He died for His bride and all the sins of the world. “And because lawlessness will be increased, the love of many will grow cold. But the one who endures to the end will be saved. And this gospel of the kingdom will be proclaimed throughout the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come.” (Mt. 24:12-14)
I plead with my brothers and sisters who are believing the lies being repeated by this group. I plead with you to search your hearts. I pray that the Word of God will open your eyes to the power of the Gospel of Grace and stop this nonsense so that the school district can continue to teach our community’s children as they’ve been doing even through these challenging times.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.