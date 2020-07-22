A postscript and tribute to the amazing Jay Hinterlong who passed on to his reward on July 2.
Jay was one of our quiet superheroes. Although he and his wise and wonderful wife, JoAnn, chose to live in Cottonwood, their living and giving covered a wide swath of Idaho County. Jay was the Johnny Appleseed of Good Deeds – spreading the seeds of service, volunteerism and goodwill to benefit local communities. Many knew Jay as a Cottonwood city councilor, distributor of free dictionaries for classrooms, instructor of senior safe-driving courses, a member of the Eagles, an active associate of the Elks. Jay was a people-person and a goal-go-getter. Rather than bemoaning a problem or ignoring a need, Jay jumped in with decisive determination.
As affiliates and advocates of Idaho County Recycling, we are grateful and indebted to Jay for his energetic involvement with I.C.R. Jay came to meetings with great ideas and a can-do attitude. He was always prompt, well-prepared and primed for action. And jovial! Initially, Jay would drive from Cottonwood to volunteer at the Grangeville collection site. When it became obvious that a facility was needed in the Cottonwood area, Jay became the face and force of that project. He tirelessly pursued a site, funding and partnerships. The Cottonwood site became a reality in in 2013.
Jay and JoAnn developed and nurtured a particularly lovely mentorship and work-release program with N.I.C.I. inmates – a mutually beneficial partnership in which the N.I.C.I. crews would provide labor to collect recyclables in exchange for Jay’s friendship and JoAnn’s tasty snacks and lunches.
Regardless of the cause, Jay was an incredible, unstoppable do-er. Jay walked his talk. In this time of uncertainty, we should all practice the Jay-walk: stay busy, be helpful, think of others.
Janie Fluharty, chair
Idaho County Recycling Steering Committee
Grangeville
