Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor, America, is under attack; the chaplain of the USS New Orleans is heard saying, “Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition.” His words of encouragement to the sailors under fire led to one of the most patriotic songs of World War II.
America is again under attack, this time from those who want to destroy our history, our country and our moral values. I am heartened to hear that some of our local pastors and priests are encouraging their parishioners to take action. I agree, in the pending election – vote, that is your ammunition.
