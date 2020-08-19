“A nation divided cannot stand” is a proven maxim of war. In this digital age, controlling the information works better than bombs and bullets to transform a nation. Our concept of freedom and individual choice is a problem for those who want global control. A global government requires that all nations are basically the same in their governmental, financial, legal, medical and social systems. As multi-billionaire George Soros, who is funding much of the current rioting and destabilization of America, says, "The main obstacle to a stable and just world order is the United States."
We have been divided and set against one another. It's the old, "Hey, I got an idea – lets you and him fight" trick. While we've fought amongst ourselves, this adversary has been working on taking us down 24/7/365 with all means available. Unless we stop and see that we all have a common enemy bent on all our destruction as a culture and society, we will continue to lose ground quickly.
The latest division is between those who wear masks and those who do not. Mask facts: Masks do not prevent viral infection. Masks make a sick person sicker by recycling their exhaust (CO2). Masks lower your oxygen level and increase your carbon dioxide level, as when you are suffocating, thus eliciting the fear response. Yet, government and corporations are requiring that we wear masks. Why? If mask wearers are more fearful, they are more likely to be angry with non-mask wearers. More division. It is also a sign of submission, making it easier to identify those defying the new tyranny (for roundup and disposition?) as the screws continue to be tightened.
It gave me hope to read of Geneve's (Progress Aug. 13) quitting her USPO job and losing unemployment benefits rather than submit. I pray that more people will open their eyes to what is happening to us and also take a stand to preserve our personal and collective freedoms. Otherwise, what they have planned for us (Bolshevik and Nazi style brutality?) is going to make the current shutdown look like a picnic.
Jay Maxner
Kooskia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.