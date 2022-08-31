I’m a fan of wildlands, whether they be federally designated or nonwilderness lands. But Public Law 88-577, 88th Congress, Sept. 3, 1964, makes permanent those lands in the Selway Bitterroot Wilderness. Later, from 1975 to 1980, Hells Canyon, Gospel Hump, Frank Church and other wildernesses were designated. PL 88-577 states: …“In order to assure that an increasing population, accompanied by expanding settlement and growing mechanization, does not occupy and modify all areas within the United States and its possessions, leaving no lands designated for preservation and protection in their natural condition, it is hereby declared to be the policy of the Congress to secure for the American people of present and future generations the benefits of an enduring resource of wilderness…”
The State of Idaho encompasses many wilderness areas that provide cold water and fisheries which feed sport fishing and whitewater adventures; dark skies to view the stars; outstanding opportunities for solitude, quiet and personal challenge and risk; the chance to hear a wolf howl; timber stands that can sequester carbon well into the future.
Wilderness was established for people, with ecological, geological or other features of scientific, educational, scenic or historical value. Historically, trails provided access for native peoples and early-day travelers. The tools and skills needed to maintain these routes were refined once the Forest Service was established in 1905. The skills are historic and folks who learn them and practice them maintain a proud tradition. Trail crews often work wonders using personal ingenuity, hard work and toughness to meet standards. Most people won’t see what they’ve done, but travelers who venture out are typically tickled to have a cleared trail and a strengthened trail tread once off the road. As a retired Forest Trail specialist and manager, I’ve worked on projects with various crews. The enthusiasm the Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation and Idaho Trail Association bring to wilderness management challenges in Idaho County is productive.
By law, our local forests manage wilderness under various monetary limitations for a nation of potential users. These two organizations work to help secure that enduring resource for future generations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.