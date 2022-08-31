I’m a fan of wildlands, whether they be federally designated or nonwilderness lands. But Public Law 88-577, 88th Congress, Sept. 3, 1964, makes permanent those lands in the Selway Bitterroot Wilderness. Later, from 1975 to 1980, Hells Canyon, Gospel Hump, Frank Church and other wildernesses were designated. PL 88-577 states: …“In order to assure that an increasing population, accompanied by expanding settlement and growing mechanization, does not occupy and modify all areas within the United States and its possessions, leaving no lands designated for preservation and protection in their natural condition, it is hereby declared to be the policy of the Congress to secure for the American people of present and future generations the benefits of an enduring resource of wilderness…”

The State of Idaho encompasses many wilderness areas that provide cold water and fisheries which feed sport fishing and whitewater adventures; dark skies to view the stars; outstanding opportunities for solitude, quiet and personal challenge and risk; the chance to hear a wolf howl; timber stands that can sequester carbon well into the future.

