Save the Milner Trail update. The Milner Trail closure issue is scheduled to be heard in Grangeville by the Idaho County Commissioners on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. in the courtroom at the county courthouse. Everyone who is interested in preserving public access that our county has enjoyed for more than 160 years should plan on attending this very important meeting.
This trailhead is our gateway to hundreds of miles of recreation of all kinds and is also access to much of the forest land and also access to property, private and public, south of the trailhead. This trail was created for public access and should be protected for future generations. Please help support this validation process so we will not have to worry about this type of public access closure ever again!
