My recall is that the last negotiations session between the school district and the teachers’ union was reported to be about 20 minutes in length. With the Covid pandemic, the turmoil in Washington D.C. and an antagonistic Democratic party leadership Idahoans have enough stressors in our lives. This local quagmire only adds to the stress of parents, students and the general public as the district has already started to form a request for yet another tax levy.
I don’t know about others, but I am tired of this standoff and its needs to be resolved. Negotiations in good faith require insight, discipline and a great deal of commitment to reach agreement.
For everyone's’ sake it is past time to end this mess and I believe that we the public deserve to have honest effort from all to resolve the dispute. Time for all of us to pressure the board, the district officials and the union to get it done. They have failed to seriously try for far too long.
Al Bolden
White Bird
