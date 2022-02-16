On Feb. 11, 2022, I observed that a pro levy sign was destroyed. This vandalized sign simply stated that “Strong Schools = Strong Communities.” The sign was located at the junction of Wall Creek Road and Sally Ann Road, with the permission of the landowner.

The destruction of this sign raised a larger question in my mind. What does the vandalism of this sign tell us about the health of our community? Was this the action of one individual, or is there something else going on here?

Please take time to think about that before you vote on the Mountain View School District levy. Ask yourself: What can I do to help strengthen our community?

Jim Wiebush

Clearwater

