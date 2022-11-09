I follow with interest and support the city’s efforts to prevent our streets from being used as RV and trailer parking spots. I noted a comment and legal advice the city council received about enforcement – to the effect that an officer would have to visit a vehicle in the middle of the night three nights in a row to charge a violation. Sound pretty ridiculous? It is.

As a former asst. DA (and defense counsel, too) myself, and in the spirit of my full support for LEO, here is a free pro tip: Take a piece of chalk and mark the tires. In 72 hours, go back and inspect – OK, wait for it… If the marks haven’t moved, go ahead and issue a citation and tag the vehicle… it will hold up in court. OK, that’s all for now. Happy holidays everyone.

