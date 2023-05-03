I think it’s time for people in Riggins to wake up! I am not here to talk about the porn websites found on the librarian’s page in School District 243 the ones that contained hundreds of XXX movies, XXX books, toy stores and XXX pictures. These sites make the counselor’s website look very amateur and it was a bad one. I am not here to tell the parents to keep removing their children from an unsafe and unhealthy environment and keep them safe from sexualization going on, they seem to have that under control. I am not here to talk about a jr. high school teacher and a basketball coach in Boise who was arrested a week ago for the rape of a young boy, and he just happens to be a leading activist in the LGBTQ movement in Idaho. It’s becoming all too commonplace with some law enforcement, ministers, firefighters, teachers, coaches being charged with rape and sharing pornographic materials.

I am here to talk about the school levy coming up on May 16. Or should I say con job against the taxpayers in Riggins School District 243, a small school district that has a big appetite for spending taxpayer money? Everything they are asking for has already been taken care of in the governor’s budget. Here are a few examples: teacher raises of $6,359, operations budget includes $48.8 million in school discretionary funding, which will allow schools to meet their needs and reduce the reliance on property taxes, right from Governor Little.

