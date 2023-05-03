I think it’s time for people in Riggins to wake up! I am not here to talk about the porn websites found on the librarian’s page in School District 243 the ones that contained hundreds of XXX movies, XXX books, toy stores and XXX pictures. These sites make the counselor’s website look very amateur and it was a bad one. I am not here to tell the parents to keep removing their children from an unsafe and unhealthy environment and keep them safe from sexualization going on, they seem to have that under control. I am not here to talk about a jr. high school teacher and a basketball coach in Boise who was arrested a week ago for the rape of a young boy, and he just happens to be a leading activist in the LGBTQ movement in Idaho. It’s becoming all too commonplace with some law enforcement, ministers, firefighters, teachers, coaches being charged with rape and sharing pornographic materials.
I am here to talk about the school levy coming up on May 16. Or should I say con job against the taxpayers in Riggins School District 243, a small school district that has a big appetite for spending taxpayer money? Everything they are asking for has already been taken care of in the governor’s budget. Here are a few examples: teacher raises of $6,359, operations budget includes $48.8 million in school discretionary funding, which will allow schools to meet their needs and reduce the reliance on property taxes, right from Governor Little.
This money goes on and on: $145 million for teacher career ladders, new teacher salaries $47,477, $97 million for classified staff positions, office personnel, nurses, bus drivers, cafeteria workers. $100 million for salaried positions, $34 million for health insurance, $20 million for safety. So why does Riggins need more money when they already have been allotted everything they need?
Wake up, people! Do some research. We are headed into a recession. Inflation is eating us up. I for one on my below-poverty-level income can’t keep up with this double taxation. That is what this levy is. I know I am not the only one feeling it. Compared to all the jobs in Riggins, the school district is well paid for. So many older people, retired, are just getting by and paying for their own insurance, grocery workers, service industry workers, seasonal, working two jobs to get by, some driving a hundred miles a day for work as the schools beg for more. This levy is not about the children; it’s about the adults, a lot of them making way over $60,000. Some families make $14,000 per month.
Why these levies are hard to beat in a small place is because all the teachers vote, all the parents vote, all old teachers and alumni vote yes. The renters who vote think they have no consequences till the landlord has to raise their rent. It’s going to take a good turnout to beat the evil, but it can be done. Do a little research; all this can be found online, and go vote no. Let’s end the nonsense.
