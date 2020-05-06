For the past six weeks, the citizens of Idaho and the entire American public have been under siege by a mainstream media, beating the drums of panic. A panic, which affected our governments and the American citizenry as a whole. The propaganda put forth, based on biased, inaccurate modeling, destroyed a flourishing U.S. economy.
In reality, the COVID-19 virus has killed far less people than the flu virus in most years. For example. In 2017, Idaho’s population was 1,718,000 souls, and in that year, 255 Idaho souls died from the flu, which is 0.0001484 percent of the entire Idaho population. Currently, Idaho’s population is estimated at to be 1,787,000 souls, and at the time of this writing, some 60 Idaho souls have been listed as dying from COVID-19, 0.0000335 percent of the Idaho population. Thus, COVID-19 deaths would have to increase by 77.4 percent to kill as many Idahoans as the common flu.
What really kills Idahoans follows:
- Heart disease, 3,084
- Cancer, 3,020
- Respiratory disease, 925
- Accidents, 876
- Stroke, 726
- Alzheimer’s disease, 672
- Diabetes, 394
- Suicide. 392
- Flu/pneumonia, 255
- Parkinson’s disease, 206
One must ask: Since many of those dying from COVID-19 are in nursing homes, how many would have died from the top three causes listed above, if COVID-19 wasn’t the cause? This writer suspects many of the death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death should really have listed COVID-19 as a contributing factor.
James G. Huntley
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.