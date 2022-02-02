Have you ever wondered why rural schools in Idaho are always underfunded? It hasn’t always been this way.
Do you know why those same school districts battle with property owners year after year, trying to pass levies? Did you know a school levy, if passed, is a lien on your property until the levy is paid off?
Did you know a levy is an unfair tax? Anyone 18 years and older can vote for the levy, without being a property owner.
Are you as concerned about elderly citizens on a fixed income as you are about our kids’ education?
The lack of understanding of our state constitution is not surprising. It has been that way for many years, especially in reference to school funding. If you investigate historical funding patterns, it’s obvious, MVSD 244 went 104 years without a levy.
What I am saying is many of our lawmakers really don’t understand the law they vowed to defend.
That’s right, they have never really studied the state constitution, it’s no wonder they continue to supplement their duty with unconstitutional levies. The right to run a levy was not in the constitution, you will find it in the state statutes. Idaho lawmakers at some point decided to shift their duty to the backs of local property owners. Time to shift the responsibility back to where the founders intended it, the Idaho Legislature.
We see signs, “It’s for the kids,” it’s time we start seeing signs that say, “It’s for kids and elderly.” Kids are not the only ones living in our communities.
If the levy passes on March 8, it will send this message to our legislators in Boise, “you don’t have to obey the constitution and properly fund our schools, we’ll just run another levy, compensating for your dereliction of duty”. If you think I am wrong, better do your homework on state supreme court rulings regarding unconstitutional school funding.
There are numerous ways to fund our schools, yet the only answer from our school district and legislature is to run another levy. The most unfair, unconstitutional solution.
Hopefully, citizens of MVSD 244 have had enough. Say no to the levy! Say yes to working with the legislature on a fair, constitutional solution.
John Silveria
Grangeville
