So, the MVSD 244 is 30 percent short on their annual budget in an amount of $4,037,992.
I have been thinking about this long and hard and I have a few thoughts.
Cut the extra-curricular budget 30 percent = $150,000
Cut down to one full-time IT tech and move the individual who is half-time principal and half-time IT to half-time principal and half-time teaching. We already pay Compunet additional money on top of our IT employee salaries to do work at the schools and this should save approximately $45,000 or more, by reducing half of the salary to a teacher's pay rate and would eliminate an entire benefits package.
Eliminate the position that was created at the district office last year as a teaching position yet has no student contact = $68,000
Cut the instructional material and curriculum by 30 percent = $76,500
Have all employees pay 20 percent of their health insurance premium and 30 percent of their dependent premium (this would mirror the USFS and NICI) = $646,740
Cut the newly appointed transportation supervisor's pay increase back by $5,400. He would still receive an extra $1,000 in pay to supervise one person.
This equals $991,640.
Add in the four teaching positions so far that they are losing due to retirement or resignation and were not planning to replace= $233,862
Removal of Myriad insurance buy down they already planned to cut= $159,000.
Add in the $996,209 SRS fund coming from Idaho County for 2020-21 and we have a total of $2,380,711.
Budget shortfall = $1,657,281.
There is currently $4,342,009 in SRS reserves at this moment "minus obligated expenses for work performed or in progress" that has not been paid for.
So, $4,037,992 budget shortfall - $2,380,711 cuts = $1,657,281 remaining shortfall.
Take the balance of the SRS reserves $4,342,009 - the $1,657,281 remaining shortfall= $2,684,728 ending balance in SRS reserves.
The board stated that they needed $2,541,312 left in SRS reserves. This would leave an additional $143,416 above what they stated they needed.
With the exception of health insurance and just teacher salaries, none of these topics for budget cuts are allowed to be discussed at negotiations by the school board. We the people need to speak up!
If you agree with this proposed idea, I urge you to e-mail the board members and superintendent:
Zone1@sd244.org, Zone2@sd244.org, Zone3@sd244.org, Zone4@sd244.org, Zone5@sd244.org, fisket@sd244.org; 208-983-0990, district office.
Renita Lee
Grangeville
