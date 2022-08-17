I saw a news article, published on May 19, by KTVB. The Salmon River School District Librarian was asked by KTVB’s news person why she thought there was “heightened scrutiny” from parents concerning school library content. Her answer was: "I wish I had a good answer for that. I don't know if it’s a combination of fear, what seems to be an easy target historically, but honestly, I do not have a good answer for that."

After a year of meetings with school administration, parents, and board members, I'm not sure why she wouldn’t have a very good answer for that.

