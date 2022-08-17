I saw a news article, published on May 19, by KTVB. The Salmon River School District Librarian was asked by KTVB’s news person why she thought there was “heightened scrutiny” from parents concerning school library content. Her answer was: "I wish I had a good answer for that. I don't know if it’s a combination of fear, what seems to be an easy target historically, but honestly, I do not have a good answer for that."
After a year of meetings with school administration, parents, and board members, I'm not sure why she wouldn’t have a very good answer for that.
There are now more than 20 books in question that have graphic sexual content, descriptions of porn, oral sex, CRT, and suicidal content. These books have no literary merit to uplift and educate our youth. An educational establishment should never shelve books like this! Providing them is teaching them, by availability alone.
Fear is not at the heart of protecting our children. It is love. Our only job is to train these children in the way they should go, the way that will make them successful, healthy adults with minimal emotional damage.
It doesn’t take fear to steer our kids away from situations that are improperly training them for life, it takes bravery! Fear is displayed in those who won’t speak up but know they should.
As far as being an “easy target historically,” I have yet to see it be easy to get the world of “free speech” to have more virtue and take out base content! Society blankets sexualizing our kids with words like: health, literacy, comprehensive sex ed, deep social change, gender alliance, safe space, trans-allies, confidential, etc.
They say they are here to help, but it is not helping our kids! The numbers are now doubled and increasing every day, of kids “coming out” and joining their friends in the coolest new trend. Straight is out and crooked is in.
Please, protect the innocence of children, in schools! There is going to be enough time for the world to have its shot at them. We can do better. Our future depends on it.
