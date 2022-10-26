Some say they vote for the person, not the party. Think about that. Anyone with a “D” by their name in some way approves of what the lefty, socialist Democrats are doing to us nationally. Do you like your watered-down money? Illegals pouring through the southern border? No respect for our armed forces or police? $6-plus gasoline? Then there are the alternate party candidates who may have some valid points but “don’t play well with others,” so won’t really help. For effective, conservative candidates, please vote Republican and protect our Idaho-American values.
Lucky Brandt
