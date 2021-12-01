In case you missed the Idaho County announcement of the FEMA Teepee Springs Vegetation Management Project to be implemented soon near the town of Riggins, pertinent information concerning possible adverse results due to the application of herbicides over at least a five-year period can be perused here. (Chemical list, pp. 20-21, final draft, Idaho County website)
Facts:
- These chemicals are always used in combinations making them up to 1,000 times more poisonous.
- Scientific Studies show Glyphosate (in Roundup):
- Causes many diseases, from Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, autism, cataracts, joint degeneration, and obesity, to diabetes, liver and kidney diseases and failure, miscarriage, birth defects, tumors, and cancer, etc. (My farmer husband died of cancer, according to our M.D., from handling herbicides.)
- Causes problems for salmon and steelhead: labored breathing, damage to liver and digestive system, inability to recognize food & predators, reproductive problems, low weight and size, death.
- Causes similar damage to deer, small animals, insects, reptiles, and amphibians.
Results of herbicide application:
- These poisons will find their way into the rivers/waterways, groundwater, and wells/drinking water as it rains.
- Wild game and fish will contain poisonous herbicides that will be stored in fat cells of the eater and will produce diseases and degeneration in people and animals.
- Any small amount reaching the surface water, where the almost extinct salmon and steelhead populations spawn and raise young, will cause death to those being incubated and growth problems for the young in this designated critical habit of the Salmon River Basin. (Drift cannot be controlled.)
- Eventually, game and fish of the action area will be greatly reduced in numbers, size and weight. Big trophy harvests will become a thing of the past.
If you are concerned for the people and businesses of Riggins, contact your county commissioners soon. Any entity of a state can refuse to receive federal money/grants when the program outlines actions detrimental to its citizens. This same type of project could be proposed for any area having experienced fire damage recently. It is time to protect our personal health and environment.
Betsey Morris
Kooskia
