First, thanks to the volunteer Library Board.
It’s a service to the community, and for that, we can be grateful.
I wish the world was a simpler, safer place for children. Unfortunately, it is not.
We discovered just this week that the American Library Association (ALA) elected a self-identified “Marxist lesbian” president, Emily Drabinski who in her own words has very big plans to reshape the world through her position of influence.
Neighboring Montana appears ready to permanently cut ties with the ALA. The article can be read in full here: https://thepostmillennial.com. (Montana may be first state to separate from "Marxist lesbian" leadership of American Libraries Association)
Grangeville, according to city manager Tonya Kennedy, does not pay dues to the ALA, which came as good news to me; however, information gathered from a document signed by the Grangeville Library Board on June 27, 2023 includes specific reference to multiple ALA Statements and Systems including their “Freedom to Read” and Rating and Labeling Systems.
Here’s the concern:
President Emily Drabinski is not a mere servant to the public and libraries in America.
She is an evangelist for her chosen lifestyle and worldview. There are also authors very actively and intentionally seeking to expose children and minors to age-inappropriate material.
My preference is live and let live.
My hope is that parents are actively engaging their children and youth. However, we have reached a point in culture and society where indifference and inaction will only lead to further decline and destruction.
It is my hope the Library Board will work with concerned citizens to limit minors’ access to certain books and require specific parental permissions in some instances.
Yes, this involves additional effort and work.
Yes, there are people willing to exert that extra effort and will do so for the cause of protecting children.
There are certain areas where compromise is not an option.
Protecting children is a top priority.
It is time, past time to engage and resist the efforts of very active lesbian Marxists, groomers and people who, by their neglect or unwillingness to act, enable them.
Fred Stevens
Grangeville
Thank you for bringing this information to light! It’s frustrating that instead of working with community members to update the previous Collection Development Policy that was over 30 years old, the library board chose to hold a special meeting to rubber stamp new policy with even MORE ALA policies to excuse the board from any responsibility. See the new policy here> https://sites.google.com/view/safe-libraries/gcl-collection-policy?authuser=0
