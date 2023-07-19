I can relate to Pat Kohler’s frustration about all the mass shootings (Free Press 7/12). However, there will be no solution to this situation until we address the elephant in the room, which is not likely to happen. The elephant is the proliferation of psychiatric drugs. If we were to have an open discussion about this, we would find that antidepressants, along with several other classes of psychotropic drugs and various nonpsychotropic medications, as well, have been strongly connected to increases in violent thoughts and behaviors.
Mental health watchdog Citizens Commission on Human Rights International’s (CCHR) investigation into school violence reveals at least 36 school shootings and/or school-related acts of violence have been committed by those taking or withdrawing from psychiatric drugs – resulting in 172 wounded and 80 killed. (Information about drug use in other school shootings was never made public.) Also, at least 27 international drug regulatory agency warnings have been issued on psychiatric drugs being linked to mania, violence, hostility, aggression, psychosis and homicidal ideation.
