I am a homeowner, and 12 years ago I hired a contractor to install three wall heaters in my home for supplemental heat. I heat my home predominantly with wood heat, so the heaters received limited use in the past 12 years. In February, the heater in the living room was producing sheet on the wall. I called two different HVAC contractors, and none of their technicians could arrive at a cause or solution to the problem.
Upon my research, I discovered the heaters were installed improperly, which, according to the manufacturers, could cause illness and death because of carbon monoxide.
