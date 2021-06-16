Why do we in Idaho, currently America’s fastest growing state, remain shackled to an antiquated open range law from the 1800s? Shouldn’t we let citizens live in peace in populated areas and not be ruled by the cattle industry?
If you could, would you abolish all America’s socialist (government as opposed to private) programs? Or would you just abolish the ones that didn’t benefit you?
Why does Idaho County have such trouble passing a school levy? Would the majority rather just abolish public schools, believing that public education is just another plank in the Communist Manifesto? Or maybe we should work harder to improve American schools so that we can avoid our economy being replaced by China’s?
Would you rather live in a democracy or a republic? Seems easy to answer, right? The UK is a social democracy with a monarchy, a figurehead, and North Korea and China, along with many other countries, are republics, so would you rather live in the democracy of Great Britain or The Republic of North Korea?
During the 1800s and early 1900s in America, we used child labor in factories, and most factory laborers worked very long hours with no benefits, until a socialist movement (labor unions) changed working conditions. Were they wrong to force capitalist businesses to change their practices, giving workers more benefits? Or would we be better off today with fewer benefits going to workers of all ages and instead have the rich get richer?
What do you think of the wealthy elite in this country not having to pay taxes, but the middle and lower class having to?
Who do you think really runs this country? How about the special interest lobbyists who are paid by the rich to push for what will earn the already wealthy their greatest gains? The purpose of a corporation is to earn money for the stockholders, not to help the populace. The trans nationalist capitalist class in this country follows “the golden rule” — “He who has the gold, rules!”
And lastly, why do so many people, mostly republicans, believe in wild conspiracy theories, especially the ones about the coming destruction of America? I can see why, because I believed in those same conspiracies (though the names were changed), beginning in the ‘70s. I was sure that each new conspiracy pointed to a new form of destruction which was just around the corner, but the destruction never came. However, those pushers made big bucks from my purchasing of survivalist books, precious metals, firearms, and 4,000 pounds of wheat, most supplies having eventually been sold to buy regular food for a family of two. Had I not spent most of my life immersed in “last days” conspiracies, I would have retired with enough to keep me from living on the edge in my 70s. Maybe we Americans should concentrate on real evidence. Good idea?
Patrick Threewit
Kooskia
