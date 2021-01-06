My intention is not to cause division, but I wish to respond to a certain letter that appeared in this newspaper last week.
The question “will anti-maskers be seen in the same light as knee-to-the-neckers...?” was asked. This question makes a comparison between those who choose not to wear a mask, and a police officer who maliciously tortured a subdued man leading up to the man’s subsequent death.
This is unbelievable.
I know the writer of that letter can do better.
Isaiah Williams
Cottonwood
