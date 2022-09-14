A few days ago, my son-in-law sent me some questions for the upcoming midterm debates, sent to him on Facebook, of some of the decisions made by the Republicans. I realized I have questions of my own.

Have you thought about how environmentalist zealotry is affecting farming and our food supply? Do you know what it will cost to replace the battery in an electric car, and what it takes to build one? Do you agree that Biden’s administration is right to make it hard for Americans to drill for oil, yet beg countries like Saudi Arabia to increase oil production? Is it right for the federal government to have the FBI investigate and attack parents who question perverse curriculum in public school? Do you know what the Critical Race theory the left is promoting, and know what social-emotional learning program is about? Is it right to use taxpayers’ dollars to forgive student loans? Should the demonstrations that took place in our cities be investigated, as to who financed them and promoted them, that damaged our major cities, as well as what took place in the Capital?

