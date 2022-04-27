We get the political representation we deserve.
When was the last time one of our senators in D.C., Risch or Crapo, spent an ounce of political capital bucking the establishment? They want our votes, but they mostly want to hobnob about Washington, voting for McConnell’s leadership and policies. Our senators don’t even bother to pay lip service to their constituents. We need to quit electing ‘names’ to offices and start electing those with fire to do the work of the people of Idaho.
I was a big fan of Rep. Fulcher. However, as my wife pointed out to me, he was one of 11 Republican Congressmen who chose to be absent, missing the vote that created the Jan. 6 Commission. This commission is a Pelosi political action committee, designed to railroad conservatives by creating fake kabuki theatre to hang around our necks - and Rep. Fulcher is just absent?
How about Governor Little? He sent state marshals to forcibly close a bar and grill in Kendrick that stayed open to save their business when the Governor did his ‘conservative’ best and told the whole state to shut down. I ask you to name anything Gov. Little has ever risked to further the desires of his constituents. I swore he would never get my vote again after the heavy-handed treatment of our hardworking neighbors.
After the 2020 election, I sent State Attorney General Wasden a letter asking him to support Texas’ AG Ken Paxton’s lawsuit, aimed at battleground states who made unconstitutional changes to election laws. What I got back was an infuriating diatribe about the ‘Jan 6 Insurrection’ with nothing about the good fight out of Texas, which 18 other states joined. Not Idaho though, we were only worried about Jan. 6.
I suppose because of name recognition, many will vote for Raul Labrador for our next AG. The same Rep. Labrador who always supported low-wage, illegal immigration over hardworking Americans.
Enough already. We need to quit voting for longtime, well-known political creatures who only do the establishment’s work while pretending to represent us.
Rick Stephens
Grangeville
