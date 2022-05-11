Can we please now dispense with the old worn out “Republicans are racists” rhetoric now that we see who’s fighting tooth and nail to preserve the state’s ability to murder 600,000 plus unborn African American babies every year? Quick note: abortion kills more black people than all other nonage-related deaths combined! There are around one million perfectly viable pregnancies terminated every year in America. African Americans make up around 13% of our population yet an astounding two-thirds of aborted children are perfectly viable black babies. That’s an inverse ratio of 500%. Where are the Lib idiots standing with their fists in the air fighting for these black lives? So much for black lives matter, even that organization is silent. So, stop, the cat’s out of the bag. The Democrats have always been the party of slavery, the KKK, and yes, the party of murdering the most vulnerable. You can’t deny the fact abortion facilities are so conveniently located in neighborhoods of color and you can’t hide from the statistics. Save me your rape/incest/safety of the mother garbage. Fact: a fraction of 1% of all abortions are performed due to the fore mentioned, a fraction. It’s simply talking point nonsense for the uneducated, but then again most of the stuff coming from the left is just that, nonsense. Modern-day abortion was rooted in and has been since a product of racism and the gnashing of teeth to protect it is self-evident. Oh, and BTW, overturning Roe does not outlaw abortion, it sends the decision back to the states.
On a positive note, just wanted to give a quick shoutout to Chad and his staff at Irwin Drug. They fill our prescriptions and they really have been super friendly and helpful. We witnessed firsthand, Chad certainly going above and beyond for a customer needing some after-hours assistance and they’ve been really great to us. Thanks, Chad and to all your staff, keep up the good work!
Jason Hollibaugh
Grangeville
