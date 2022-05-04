An insidious threat has wormed into the unprotected layers of our democratic society. There are no defensive bulwarks positioned: who could ever have predicted that lying, subterfuge, and baseless conspiracies would become acceptable and commonplace in our beloved USA? Most of us have always believed honesty and justice would carry the day. Once upon a time, there were consequences, corrective measures and societal stigmas for lying and cheating. Now those traits are lauded and rewarded. Why? And, for how long?
The invasive perpetrators tout themselves as the “real conservatives,” some kind of sick, in-house competition. In fact, the breakaway groupies are a Gross of Prevaricators (the “other” GOP) and more deserving of the dreaded RINO classification since the Far Right does not encapsulate anything substantive, valuable, positive or productive. (Skip Brandt is right: Conscientious voters will do their candidate research and reject negative campaigns). Using a patriotic, freedom-loving facade, far-rightists call themselves “constitutional conservatives” (CCs) as a slick way to manipulate and misinterpret our enduring, foresighted constitutions. In reality, they are contortionists who would twist and bend the intent of those constitutions to serve their corrupt purposes. These rapacious (R)s sow doubt and mistrust by using the IFF (Idaho Fraud Forum) grading system to expose any centrist opposition as the Republican Party struggles to regain/maintain its identity and dignity. (By what authority does the IFF have the right to rank anyone?). This extreme conservative cluster is a throw-back to the pestilent Dark Ages of suspicion and fear, glutted with political predators seeking the weak and ill-informed to undermine our trusted democracy. Americans have always supported broad educational opportunities as a strong framework of democracy. The radical right concocts non-existent issues and problems from dust bunnies – then attacks two venerable institutions: schools and libraries. Locally, we have witnessed the carnage of this narrow-minded nonsense; first, the election of anti-education puppets, followed by the levy defeat and ruinous setback of School District 244 finances and morale, proof enough this bunch is incapable of leading, planning or acting responsibly.
To rephrase an old ditty: Super-callous-fractious-icky-extra-mean-ferocious: Everything the CC spout is utterly atrocious.
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville
