Kiera Martin, a third-year doctor of pharmacy student at Idaho State University College of Pharmacy and Kevin W. Cleveland, presumably one of her professors, offer their opinion regarding taking the flu vaccine (Free Press 12/7 guest opinion) with this headline:
“The best gift you can give is to be vaccinated against the flu”
I can think of a few other gifts that might, in fact, be better.
Personally, I’ve never taken the flu vaccine and have no intention to do so in the future.
With many outstanding and still unresolved questions regarding the C-19 Vaxx during the last two years, it may be a bit too early to bring back the “save the elderly in your circle by getting a vaccine” approach.
The vaccine industry is presently thick on cash and thin on credibility.
It’s hard to assume fair and objective perspective when the authors of this opinion piece are present and prospective direct beneficiaries of selling vaccines and medicines.
