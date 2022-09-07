Ms. Dumas stated last week [issue Aug. 31] how immensely proud she is of Biden’s caring, humanity, decency, sincerity and honesty. These are just words; you neglected to elaborate exactly what he cares about (clearly not Americans), humanity (not Americans, or he would not have opened our borders allowing illegals, drug dealers, child traffickers and other criminals into our country), decency (protecting Hunter’s illicit, immoral, criminal, drug-infested lifestyle), what exactly has he been sincere and honest about? Nothing!

The Biden administration is the most divisive, racially motivated, self-centered, evil and morally corrupt administration to ever occupy the White House. He proved this again Thursday night when he signaled out Maga Republicans as a threat to our democracy and enemies of the state. President Ronald Reagan was the first president to use the phrase “Make America Great Again,” then that phrase was used again several times by President Bill Clinton. So why are the Democrats so terrified of that phrase today? Could it be because Americans are waking up and seeing how the Democrats are destroying our beautiful country?

