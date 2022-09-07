Ms. Dumas stated last week [issue Aug. 31] how immensely proud she is of Biden’s caring, humanity, decency, sincerity and honesty. These are just words; you neglected to elaborate exactly what he cares about (clearly not Americans), humanity (not Americans, or he would not have opened our borders allowing illegals, drug dealers, child traffickers and other criminals into our country), decency (protecting Hunter’s illicit, immoral, criminal, drug-infested lifestyle), what exactly has he been sincere and honest about? Nothing!
The Biden administration is the most divisive, racially motivated, self-centered, evil and morally corrupt administration to ever occupy the White House. He proved this again Thursday night when he signaled out Maga Republicans as a threat to our democracy and enemies of the state. President Ronald Reagan was the first president to use the phrase “Make America Great Again,” then that phrase was used again several times by President Bill Clinton. So why are the Democrats so terrified of that phrase today? Could it be because Americans are waking up and seeing how the Democrats are destroying our beautiful country?
At the end of July, our nation’s inflation rate had risen to 9.1%, the highest since 1981, fuel prices and food prices are outrageous. How about the weaponizing of 87,000 new IRS agents? All compliments of your president.
Now, Ms. Dumas, allow me to refresh your memory about a few great accomplishments President Donald J. Trump was able to implement during his short presidency. In 2018, the US surpassed Russia and Saudi Arabia to become the world’s largest producer of crude oil, making America energy independent; signed the largest tax reform package in history, putting more money back into Americans’ own pockets; secured the southern border for a safer America; better trade deals that finally put Americans first, US-Mexico-Canadian agreement; median household income hit the highest level ever recorded; African-American, Hispanic-American and Asian-American unemployment levels were at an all-time low; women’s unemployment hit a 65-year low, and the list goes on and on. President Trump did not accept a paycheck while president, instead he donated his salary to various organizations.
May God bless and protect President Trump, his family, and all who support him.
