Mr. Holsinger, you seem to want to make this a conversation about President Trump while also assassinating my character [Free Press issue Aug. 30]; neither of which I understand. You obviously do not wish to debate the ideas I proposed with respect to freedom of speech within the public square; ok, let’s address the Trump issue.
One could liken President Trump, and many of our past leaders, to King David and his lustful appetite with his many wives and concubines. And let us not forget his transgression with Bathsheba. And yet he was God’s instrument in the glorious narrative that is salvation history. I find it amazing how God brings forth the good from the vile the devil can plant in the hearts of men.
AMEN 🙏
