In reading Jay Maxner’s opinion in the Idaho County Free Press [Nov. 2 issue], I was angered by his insinuations that Gretchen Wissner adheres to the teaching of Marxism, and is from Moscow, an area of extreme leftism. This, from a bigot, who approximately a year and a half ago quoted verbatim the Alex Jones version in the Progress of what really happened at Sandy Hook, stating the whole thing was staged, and never happened. I responded to him then, and am responding to his attack on Gretchen Wissner now.

His extreme right-wing rhetoric, prophesizing she is a disciple of Karl Marxism, and the Moscow area is a hotbed of Marxism for merely stating her interpretation of the differences between Democrats and Republicans, by the way, which she did a very good job of. He has the audacity to ridicule her from his perch of extreme right-wing beliefs, his plagiarism of right-wing publications/manifestoes and the belief he is so rightest and all-knowing. This bigot doesn’t know squat. He should go back to the darkness he shares with Gollum, avoiding the light which he is afraid will expose his ignorance.

