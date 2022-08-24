It’s hard to imagine Buck Weckman [Aug. 17 issue] can support Trump, a criminal extraordinaire, a man who tried to overthrow the government, steals government secret documents and information and lies about it, promotes a total lie that the election was stolen from him with his crooked minions, i.e., Rudy Giuliani, etc., ran the government like it was his own private business, disregarding any law he didn’t like during his term in office and still trampling the law at every turn supported by his corrupt Republican Party, calls the government law agencies stormtroopers when they attempt to enforce rule of law, which our government and constitution are based on.
It’s very telling when the most recent polls of Americans see the threat to democracy as the No. 1 issue, support probe of Trump’s Jan. 6 attempt to prevent the peaceful transfer of power, and no wonder, when Republicans try to whitewash the attempt with the likes of dimwit Marjory Taylor Green, two-faced Keven McCarthy, and senators like Josh Haley, running like hell to hide in the capital building after giving a thumbs up to rioters outside the Capitol on January 6th. And you disparage the FBI, Justice Department, and any other law enforcement agency that doesn’t bow under to crooked Trump and his cadre of corrupt republicans. Are you stupid, or what?
