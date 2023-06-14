I have never met Joshua Palken. Although he has been described to me, I’m not sure I would know who he is if I saw him. He certainly doesn’t know who I am, as he continues to refer to the Yorks who donated land to Elk City as my parents. They are not. They are my husband’s parents. I married Tom 55 years ago. The Yorks have been in Elk City since 1938, and in the area since 1917. Tom’s parents were tough, smart, hardworking, self-reliant people, and I’m very proud of their contributions to Elk City. If that’s bragging, then please forgive me for bragging.
Tom’s parents gifted an easement for a road to Idaho County in the 1980s. The easement is in a horse pasture and has never been physically identified or used by the community. Since there was no action to build a road in 40 years, Tom requested that the easement be vacated. Joshua presented false and misleading information to the Idaho County Commissioners in an attempt to stop them from vacating the easement. He failed. The commissioners determined that a road would not be built, and the easement was vacated. Joshua is appealing. He will fail again. There is an easement for water through our property. No one is suggesting that it be vacated. Any claim to that effect is nonsense. Nothing has been taken away from the community. The bottom line is that it is our private property, and what we do with it is none of Joshua Palken’s business.
